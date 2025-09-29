Mazda Announces A $16,800 Compact EV SUV You Want But Can't Have

Anyone shopping for an affordable new car in the United States might do a double take at Mazda’s latest announcement in China. The EZ-60, a midsize SUV offered with both pure electric and range-extended hybrid power, is priced at a level that makes it look like a bargain compared to even an entry-level Nissan Versa. Announced earlier this year, the EZ-60 has been brought to life through Mazda’s joint venture partnership with Changan and will be sold overseas, where it will wear the CX-6e badge. In China, the Japanese automaker has confirmed it will have a starting price of just 119,900 yuan, or the equivalent of just $16,800, for the Base range-extender model.



