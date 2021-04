Mazda announced that its first-ever EV, the MX-30 crossover SUV, will be making its way to the US this fall. Beginning with dealerships in California, the battery-powered SUV will kick off an electrified fleet from Mazda that will also include a PHEV version of the MX-30 with a rotary generator. Previously, the all-electric MX-30 was exclusively available in Europe alone.



