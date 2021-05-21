Mazda Axes The CX-3 And Mazda6 For 2022 Model Year

With an official press release, Mazda has just confirmed it will discontinue two of its core models after the 2021 model year. Although the brand is “proud of the performance, design, quality, and safety they contributed” to Mazda, the CX-3 and Mazda6 won’t be offered for the 2022 model year.

The manufacturer explains its decision with the changing consumer interest as it wants to keep delivering “beautifully designed vehicles that are fun to drive.” Whether Mazda plans to introduce direct replacements for these two models or not, it’s too early to say.