Mazda CX-50 To Be First Vehicle Built In Collaboration With Toyota

Mazda is already making the most of its new partnership with Toyota. As the first vehicle built in the US at the joint Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Alabama, the 2022 Mazda CX-50 hits the market next year with rugged styling, a handsome interior, and two available engine options. Powering the base CX-50 is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder, while the turbocharged 2.5-liter option is available. Power figures will be revealed at a later date. Both of these engines come paired to a basic six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Mazda says that a hybrid model and more electrified versions of the CX-50 will be available down the line.



