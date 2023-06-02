Mazda CX-90 Vs. Kia Telluride: Which Is The Better Familiy SUV?

In a previous test drive of the Kia Telluride, we referred to it as the three-row SUV king simply because it ticks so many boxes for larger families. Perhaps not as fun to drive as the Mazda CX-9, the Telluride was still a more complete package than the Japanese crossover. But now Mazda has revealed the new CX-90 and significantly elevated its three-row SUV game. Although the Mazda CX-90 has a premium polish to it that could see it tempt buyers who would otherwise go knocking on the doors of Acura or even the Germans, the new Mazda must first show that it can fend off the cheaper and more mainstream Telluride. Its new inline-six engine and sophisticated design will help it do that, but is it enough to topple the Kia? Let's find out.









