Mazda CX5 Crossover Rear Ends Lamborghini Aventador And THIS Happens

A fiery crash near Manchester, England has left two people injured after a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ collided with a Mazda CX-5, reports the country's Daily Mail. Video footage taken by commuters shows the pricey supercar engulfed by flames, as emergency services battle to douse the raging fire.

Rescue officials said the two occupants traveling in the Aventador were taken to the hospital for treatment. It seems the driver of the Mazda escaped without harm, as no other injuries were reported. The cause of the accident is unknown, but law enforcement has launched an inquiry into the chilling crash.



