Mazda CX50 Enters 2026 Still Under $30,000

Mazda has brought the CX-50 into the 2026 model year in the United States. The popular crossover has become more affordable for the entry-level version, which now starts at $29,900, excluding the $1,495 ($1,575 in Alaska) destination and handling charge.

The previous model year 2.5 S Select kicked off at $30,500, so the base grade is now $600 cheaper. Some of the on-board gear includes the 8-speaker audio system, 10.25-inch center display, four USB-C ports, smartphone integration, 7-inch TFT display, dual-zone climate control, half leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, keyless entry, push-button start, etc.



Mazda's base 2026 CX-50 also comes with rain-sensing wipers, high beam control, dual exhaust outlets, electrically-adjustable side mirrors with LED turn signals, black mirror caps, roof rails, a rear spoiler, LED headlights, rear privacy windows, and 17-inch Black Metallic alloys. Power comes from a 187 hp (190 ps/140 kW) and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm) of torque 2.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine that drives all four wheels as standard.