Mazda is returning to the seven-seater market after a six-year absence with the CX-80, a luxurious new flagship SUV.

Closely related to the CX-60, the CX-80 is the first three-row Mazda in Europe since the 5 MPV and the second model to use Mazda's Large Product Group platform. Compared with the CX-60, its wheelbase is 250mm longer and its rear roofline is 24mm taller.