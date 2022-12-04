Mazda Claims Big SUVs Are It's Future

Mazda is known for its laser focus on driving dynamics. The DNA of its brand-defining sports car, the Miata, influences every vehicle it makes, from the stylish 3 sedan and hatch to the new CX-50 crossover. It's something enthusiasts love; however, 50 percent of Mazda's North American sales come from the CX-5. It needs to make more big cars, and that's something it's keenly aware of, as Automotive News reports. The Japanese automaker wants to boost its sales to record levels within four years, and as such, that means taking its focus away from the cars its engineers might want to build versus the ones they have to. The coming years will see a production blitz of mostly electrified SUVs, including two larger companions to the CX-50 in North America; the CX-70 and the CX-90. This doesn't mean smaller cars or even sedans are off the table, but it does mean that they aren't Mazda's highest priority.



