Mazda Claims Internal Demand For A Rotary Sports Car Is Insane

Mazda has a habit of unveiling rotary-powered sports car concepts without ever bringing any of them to production. The most recent is the stunning Iconic SP unveiled in 2023, and prior to that there were the RX-Vision in 2015 and Taiki in 2007. The cadence seems to be every eight years or so. While Mazda officially says the concepts are meant to gather customer feedback, a senior company official notes that the very fact the automaker keeps unveiling them is a clear sign the desire to build a halo rotary sports car is still alive among employees – even as harsh financial realities and tightening regulations continue to make that dream difficult to justify.



