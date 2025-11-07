Mazda Claims Sports Cars Are Critical To The Automaker

The 2026 Mazda CX-5 is just a few hours old, and if the previous generation is any indication, this redesigned model will sell like hotcakes for years to come. While that’s good news for the Japanese automaker’s balance sheet, what enthusiasts really want to know is what the future holds for Mazda sports cars. In conversation with Stefan Meisterfeld, VP of Strategic Planning for North America, The Drive learned that Mazda still considers sporty, fun-to-drive cars “critical” to its business—and from the sounds of it, there may be room in the lineup for a sports car other than the venerable MX-5 Miata.



