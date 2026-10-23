Mazda Confirms A Skyactiv-Z 6 Cylinder Hybrid Is On The Way

Although much of the world is moving toward full electrification and away from internal combustion, Mazda told investors it would remain the vanguard for gasoline power. One of its ways to increase efficiency and reduce emissions will arrive next year via the innovative Skyactiv-Z four-cylinder engine in the forthcoming hybrid version of the CX-5. However, the automaker also told interested parties that the engine family would expand to include inline-six–cylinder engines. That could indicate Mazda's further push upmarket, as a hybridized straight-six could be perfect for a luxury car or SUV. And tantalizingly enough, the company could even return to rotary power sometime soon.



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