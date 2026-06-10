Mazda Confirms Midsized Pickup Truck But Not If It Is Coming To The US

Mazda has officially confirmed that a next-generation midsize pickup truck is under development. The next-gen truck will replace the current Mazda BT-50, the result of a partnership with Isuzu, and is expected to hit the road sometime in 2028. But is it good enough for America? The new Mazda truck is expected to sit on the rugged ladder-frame underpinning of the Isuzu D-Max. Mazda’s chief designer, Eiji Kimoto, notes that the styling of the future model will lean back toward a more traditional, rugged truck buyer. However, it will still feature distinct Mazda styling and interior premium touches, typical of the brand.



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