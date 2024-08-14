Mazda Confirms New EZ-6 Electric Sedan

Mazda will bring a striking new electric saloon to Europe as a rival to the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3.

The EZ-6 was revealed at the Beijing motor show in April as an electric successor to the mid-sized Mazda 6, produced by the Japanese firm’s joint venture with Changan in China.

Mazda had previously given no indication of plans to sell the EZ-6 outside of China, but it has now signed an “agreement on electric vehicle export co-operation” with Changan Mazda, which will become “its exclusive Chinese new-energy R&D and production base facing the global market”.