Mazda Confirms New EZ-6 Electric Sedan

Agent009 submitted on 8/14/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:00 AM

Views : 92 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Mazda will bring a striking new electric saloon to Europe as a rival to the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3.
 
The EZ-6 was revealed at the Beijing motor show in April as an electric successor to the mid-sized Mazda 6, produced by the Japanese firm’s joint venture with Changan in China.
 
Mazda had previously given no indication of plans to sell the EZ-6 outside of China, but it has now signed an “agreement on electric vehicle export co-operation” with Changan Mazda, which will become “its exclusive Chinese new-energy R&D and production base facing the global market”.


Read Article


Mazda Confirms New EZ-6 Electric Sedan

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)