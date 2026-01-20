Mazda Delays New EV Until 2029 Citing Demand

Mazda’s electric car portfolio has never been something to write home about, and that’s not about to change anytime soon. After the slow-selling MX-30, Mazda went knee-deep in developing an all-new EV based on a dedicated electric platform, which was supposed to go into production next year.

That plan, however, has been scrapped. The upcoming EV, which is expected to be a mid-size crossover, has now been delayed by at least two years, with production slated to start in 2029 at the earliest, according to Japanese newspapers Nikkei and Nikkan Jidosha, quoted by Automotive News.