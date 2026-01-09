Mazda Delays Next Generation Of EVs Until At Least 2028

Mazda is pushing back the launch of the first EV based on its highly important new scalable  architecture yet again. The car was originally scheduled to arrive last year, but now Auto Express has learned it won’t touch down until 2028, at the earliest.
 
Mazda is ramping up its efforts in the EV market, with the 6e saloon and the CX-6e mid-size SUV – its rivals to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y – both coming to the UK this year. However they’re based on a platform from Chinese manufacturer Changan, not an in-house-designed Mazda architecture. 


