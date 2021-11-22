Mazda Discontinues Sale Of The MX-5 Miata In Japan

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is a universally loved machine. It's a sports car that is nearly impossible to dislike. The only way you can hate it is if you learn about its foibles, but by then, you've spent so much time driving the nimble little sports car that you've become a fan. Even if you prefer off-roading, the MX-5 has proved to be a great base for personalization in the most extreme ways. Naturally, you'll have the most fun with it while pushing your limits on the track, but it's a great daily driver too. Sadly, all good things must come to an end, and now the ND Miata is being discontinued in its homeland.



