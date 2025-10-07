Mazda Explains How The CX5 And The CX50 Coexist In The Same Market Successfully

When the CX-50 debuted in 2023, there were whispers that Mazda's new compact SUV might replace the perennial best-selling CX-5. But as the arrival of the 2026 CX-5 confirms, that's not the case. In fact, Mazda executives are adamant that the two compact SUVs can live together in perfect harmony.

Speaking with Motor1, Mazda North America's VP of Strategic Planning, Stefan Meisterfeld, says that the CX-5 and CX-50 offer two unique choices for two different types of customers.

"We believe in the coexistence of these two [vehicles] because this is the largest segment in the industry," Meisterfeld notes. "We do see customers who lean more towards the urban, sophisticated direction—which is obviously CX-5. But we also see the more rugged and more adventure-oriented customer in the CX-50."