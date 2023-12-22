Mazda Explores Seaweed Power After It's EVs Flop

Mazda might be late to the electrification party, but the Japanese automaker has been fervently working on making combustion more efficient. Now, it plans to turn algae and seaweed into a low-emission bio-fuel to breathe new life into combustion-powered cars.



Not to be confused with synthetic fuel created by synthesizing hydrocarbons into a carbon-neutral gasoline, Mazda's seaweed and algae-based fuel would be a biofuel akin to bio-ethanol but could be used as a viable alternative to gasoline in cars such as the Mazda MX-5 Miata. Mazda has partnered with Hiroshima University to develop the technology, with the program starting in 2015.





Read Article