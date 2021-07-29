Mazda Files For New "R" Badging Trademark - Are Performance Models On The Way?

Mazda has filed trademarks for an intriguing ‘R’ logo, prompting speculation that the badge could be used in future performance models from the carmaker.

The trademark images were filed with the Japan Patent Office and discovered by the New Nissan Z forum. The logo consists of a stylized ‘R’ with blue, red, and white. Some note that the red triangle might be a nod to the company’s famed rotary engine. The logo also has similarities to the Spirit R badge used by the RX-7 and RX-8 back in the day.