Mazda Files New Patents For Rotary Engine

Agent009 submitted on 8/20/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:33 AM

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While Mazda has a rich history of performance cars, its current line-up lacks passion, except the MX-5, of course. One almost-guaranteed way to bring enthusiasts back to the brand would be to launch a new rotary engine, and, based on a recent patent filing, that’s exactly what it may be doing.
 
Reports about Mazda putting a rotary back in a sports car, rather than burying one in a range-extender, have been circulating for years, and the Iconic SP concept and last year’s Vision X-Coupe only made them louder. The latter came with a turbocharged rotary. Building a Wankel for a show car that never moves is one thing, but getting one through emissions and durability testing for a production model is another.


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Mazda Files New Patents For Rotary Engine

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