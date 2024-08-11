Mazda Gives The Go Ahead To Produce SP Rotary-Powered Sports Car

Mazda has confirmed plans to put its striking Iconic SP rotary-powered sports car concept into production in the near future.

Revealed at last year’s Tokyo motor show, the Iconic SP is a tightly packaged, 370bhp vision of a future sports car in the vein of the MX-5, equipped with an innovative hybrid powertrain that uses a rotary engine to generate power for the EV motors that drive the wheels.

At the car’s unveiling, bosses were tight-lipped on whether the concept would evolve directly into a production car, but now the firm’s design boss Masahi Nakayama has confirmed that the firm’s intention is to put the Iconic SP on the road.