Mazda Goes After Audi And Tesla With Sleek New EZ-60 Electric SUV

This is the striking new Mazda EZ-60, a midsize all-electric SUV that should be arriving in the UK and Europe in 2026 to rival the Tesla Model Y, Audi Q4 e-tron and Ford Capri. When it does, we expect that it’ll carry a different name – likely CX-6e – which is in line with the Mazda 6e that was revealed last year. The model will be revealed in the metal at the Shanghai Motor Show later in April, and that’s because this isn’t a purely Japanese-designed and engineered Mazda, but one built in conjunction with Chinese manufacturer Changan. While it has been designed primarily for the Chinese market, Mazda hopes the car will compete globally, too. On first impressions the EZ-60 has an imposing look. It might be an SUV, but its body is low and wide, with big wheels and a shallow glasshouse that make it look more like a shooting brake than a traditional upright SUV.



