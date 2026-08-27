Mazda Guts The Miata In The UK With A 50 HP Cut After Dropping 2 Liter Powerplant Due To Emissions

The Japanese automaker announced recently that its 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine will be discontinued from the range due to emissions regulations catching up to them, as the emissions regulation derogation has ended.

Mazda presented the original MX-5 Miata sports car as a little roadster that wasn’t all about power and comfort but rather the pure enjoyment of driving and the close relationship between the driver and the machine more than 35 years ago. Still present across many markets, even in an automotive world that favors big crossovers, SUVs, and trucks rather than nimble sports cars, “the Mazda MX-5 continues to embody Mazda’s enduring philosophy of pure driving enjoyment.”