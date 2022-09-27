Mazda In Talks To Sell Russian Automaking Venture

Mazda is in discussions with Russian firm Sollers Auto to sell its half of a joint venture that manufactures cars in eastern Russia, it has been confirmed.

The two companies began producing cars in Vladivostok in 2012 and previously made around 50,000 at the facility annually.

The plant was used to assemble the Mazda 6 and Mazda CX-5 from knock-down kits shipped from Japan. However, supply-chain issues following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February meant Mazda suspended production at the plant in April.