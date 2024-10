When Mazda introduced the EZ-6 at the Beijing Auto Show, they kept things frustratingly vague. They’re now filling in the blanks by releasing detailed pricing and equipment information as well as specifications.

Billed as an “elegant, intelligent, and fun new electric flagship,” the EZ-6 features a streamlined Kobo design with a wide grille that is flanked by LED headlights. They’re joined by frameless doors with flush-mounted handles.