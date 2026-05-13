Mazda Lost $0 Chasing The EV Pipe Dream

Mazda has officially joined the growing list of automakers backing away from aggressive EV plans. The difference is that while rivals like Ford, GM, and Stellantis are swallowing enormous losses after changing course, Mazda claims its own retreat won’t cost the company anything at all. Mostly because it barely started.

The Japanese automaker confirmed this week that its first dedicated electric vehicle has been delayed from 2027 until at least 2029. Instead, Mazda says it’ll shift focus toward hybrids and combustion-powered models while continuing to watch global EV demand carefully.