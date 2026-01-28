Mazda MX-5 Finally Crosses Over The $30,000 Barrier

In production since March 2015 for the 2016 model year, the ND-generation Miata has entered its 11th model year in the US market with little in the way of changes. For starters, the limited-run 35th Anniversary Edition is no longer available. Only 350 such vehicles were produced for the US market. Secondly, the days when you could buy an MX-5 for less than $30,000 are now gone.
 
The pricing and packaging release for the 2025 model year clearly reads $29,530 for the Sport grade with the soft top, along with $1,235 for the destination charge. Today, prospective customers of the very same trim level are charged $30,430 and the very same destination as before. This $900 difference between said model years doesn't bring anything new in terms of standard equipment.
 


