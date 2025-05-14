Mazda MX-5 Miata Owners May Love Their Cars, But They Sure Don't Drive Them

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is the everyman's sports car. It's reliable and practical, and designed to be used every day without huge compromise. Yet, according to the latest study by iSeeCars.com, Miata owners barely drive their cars.
 
The study analyzed odometer readings from over 1 million three-year-old used cars sold between November 2024 and April 2025, finding that, on average, owners drove 12,307 miles per year. The MX-5 Miata emerged as the least-driven car of the vehicles analyzed, averaging just 5,073 miles per year—less than half the average.


