Mazda Model With Rotary Motor To Debut Early Next Year

Who knew that a video about a crossover could discreetly include such an important announcement? It’s not even a new crossover as the MX-30 debuted about a year ago as an EV, with the Japanese market now getting a hybrid version of the CUV equipped with suicide doors. The video attached below shows Mazda’s CEO Akira Marumoto talking about the company’s green push before getting to what we’re most interested in – the rotary engine.

Jump to the 7:34 mark and turn on English subtitles to read the statement made by Mazda’s head honcho, reconfirming the rotary engine is coming back. As you may recall, the Zoom-Zoom company originally announced it would bring it back approximately two years ago. Fast forward to today, Akira Marumoto says they’ll begin testing a fleet of prototypes on the road as early as January 2021.