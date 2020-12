Mazda’s move into the premium space isn’t coming without casualties. The company’s Mazdaspeed performance brand is dead, and a move upmarket likely means we’ll see higher prices, too. However, repositioning the Japanese brand may pay dividends as the company prepares the next-generation Mazda CX-5. A new report says the crossover will ride on the company’s new rear-wheel-drive platform and receive six-cylinder engines.



