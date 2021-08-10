Mazda Moving New SUVs and Crossovers To Inline 6 Cylinder Platform

Mazda confirmed late on Wednesday that it's expanding its crossover lineup in North America, and at least two family-haulers will ride on the automaker's new longitudinal platform. That's the one we talked about before with the inline-six engine and plug-in hybrid power availability, plus double-wishbone front suspension. Pretty clearly, this is Mazda continuing its push up-market, and while it's still introducing more budget-friendly models, its bread and butter will be these larger luxury vehicles.



