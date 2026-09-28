Mazda Patents Instrument Cluster That Promotes Body Posture

Apparently, Mazda is very serious about you assuming the proper driving posture and adjusting the steering wheel accordingly. Overlooking these things may not seem like such a big deal, but it can obstruct vital readings on the instrument cluster, put unnecessary strain on your back or shoulders, and even cause some gnarly injuries in the event of airbag deployment. Mazda wants to prevent all that, and CarBuzz came across a patent which gives us an idea as to how it might go about doing so. It was filed to the US Patent and Trademark Office, illustrating a simple but clever solution to help drivers find the right position for their steering wheel with ease.



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