Mazda Quietly Positions It Self As THE Affordable Premium Brand

New car prices continue to climb, with even the once-most-affordable offerings now out of reach for many entry-level buyers. Mazda isn’t one of them, though. The company has released new pricing details for many of its 2026 model year vehicles, and most of them remain affordable.

The Japanese automaker, like the rest of the industry, is facing tariffs and higher supplier costs, but you won’t find any huge signs of disruption in Mazda’s 2026 pricing. The Mazda3 and CX-90 are slightly more expensive to start this year, sure, but Mazda somehow worked some magic to lower the CX-50’s starting price.