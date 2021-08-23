Mazda Registers Rotary Logo And "R" Badging - Speculating New Performance Series Is Coming

Mazda has been burning up the rumor hotline this year, and enthusiasts are eager to consume the latest exciting developments. Interestingly, Mazda news seems to be breaking in the New Nissan Z forum on a regular basis. In July, one participant posted a filing by Mazda with the Japan Patent Office for a stylized “R” that Mazda fans are hoping means the brand is getting ready to launch a new performance car. This week, the latest news from New Nissan Z readers is regarding a trademark that looks remarkably like a representation of Mazda’s renowned Wankel rotary engine. Hatena Blog in Japan reported this week that Mazda has applied for eight new trademarks.



