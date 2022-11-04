Mazda Remains Focused On MX-5 Maita's Magic Formula

At the end of last year, we bid farewell to the designer of the Mazda MX-5 Miata, Shunji Tanaka, and welcomed a refreshed Miata with new colors and sharper dynamics. This agile little sports car has played a significant role in the world of car enthusiasts and motorsports thanks to its balanced and engaging driving dynamics, and Mazda is all too aware of its status among the automotive fraternity. Mazda, as with most major manufacturers, is clearly moving towards an electric future, and had previously said the Miata might have to go hybrid. But according to Mazda's head of product development and engineering in Europe, Joachim Kunz, the next-generation MX-5 Miata will be more focused than ever before and will be separate from the company's mainstream models.



