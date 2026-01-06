Mazda Reminds Ferrari And Everyone Else It Had The First Luce

Keyboard warriors but also former Ferrari CEO backlashed the automaker for rolling out such an un-Ferrari-ish Ferrrar. The Luce EV has been called all sorts of names and has been caught in massive crossfire. Mazda shoots one more bullet at it, reminding Ferrari that its own Luce was here first. The Japanese are right. They were the first brand to launch the Luce. It happened back in 1966, and it was nothing like the Ferrari Luce that was revealed back in May. "Did anyone say, Luce?" Mazda asked on its European Instagram account, just days after the official unveiling of the Ferrari Luce, as a caption to a photo of a first-generation Mazda Luce executive sedan.



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