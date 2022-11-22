Mazda Reveals Vision Study Model Concept With RX7 Styling

Mazda has given us a fresh taste of its future, issuing a business update revealing the brand’s strategy for the remaining decade. As you’d expect, a rollout of a range of electrified vehicles will form the bulk of the company’s work leading up to 2030, but Mazda has decided to capture this path to electrification with an eye-catching, but rather mysterious new concept car.

It’s called the Mazda Vision Study Model. It’s showcased prominently as the figurehead of Mazda’s 2030 plans, but no information about the car - which remains a digital concept for now, with no evidence of a physical model - has been published.



