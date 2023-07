If the comment section of any Mazda MX-5 Miata review is to be taken as gospel, the car needs more power. But if you ask Dave Coleman, the vehicle development engineer responsible for the Miata, adding more power might ruin the car and turn it into something different.

"The Miata is a system; the whole car is optimized for [the current] power," Coleman told CarBuzz when asked if Mazda might increase horsepower to compete with the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR86.