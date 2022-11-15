Mazda Sells Russian CX-5 And CX-9 Factory For $1

Mazda is the latest manufacturer to ditch its manufacturing operations in Russia due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Mazda was part of a joint venture with Russian manufacturer Sollers. The agreement between the two companies predates the Ford and Mazda divorce, though Ford announced its intended split from Sollers in March 2022.

Like several other manufacturers, Mazda sold its 50% stake in Mazda-Sollers Manufacturing Russia (MSMR) for an insignificant amount of cash, but with a clause that allows it to buy back in for the same. In this case, it was €1 - roughly $1.