Mazda Set To Have A Record Year In The US Without A Having A Single EV To Sell

Mazda remains on track to break the 400,000 sales milestone in the U.S. this year—a first for the brand—and is optimistic that this upward trend will carry into 2025. That said, the company has dialed back its expectations, acknowledging that sales might not climb as high as it once projected. Last year, Mazda’s US sales surged 23 percent, hitting 363,354 units. Through September this year, it has already delivered 313,452 vehicles, 15 percent more than during the first nine months of 2023. Contributing to this rise in sales has been the launch of the related CX-70 and CX-90 SUV. Mazda has also increased production of the CX-50 it builds at its joint venture plant with Toyota in Alabama.



