Mazda Shatters October Sales Record Without a Single EV On The Sales Floor

Mazda sales continue to soar across the United States, as demand for each and every model in its range has jumped significantly this year. October was another record-breaking month for the brand, with no signs of a slowdown in sight.

In October alone, Mazda moved 37,307 vehicles in the U.S. Although there were two extra selling days this month compared to last year, that doesn’t account for the full scope of the 58.7% leap over October 2023, when it sold 23,504 units. Mazda’s year-to-date numbers are equally impressive, with 350,759 vehicles sold so far—an 18.5% jump from the 296,121 units moved in the same period last year.









