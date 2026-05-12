Mazda Shelves EVs For 2 Years To Concentrate On Hybrids

In the race to build compelling, affordable, long-range EVs, it would be charitable to describe Mazda as "behind." It's more accurate to say the company isn't really competing. It has launched just one EV in America, the MX-30, which launched in 2021 with specs you'd have expected to see in 2011: 100 miles of EPA range for $35,000. Unsurprisingly, it died in our market within two years. The company therefore needs a real, long-range EV on a bespoke platform. It was supposed to deliver one in 2027. But, as Automotive News reported first, the company has delayed it another two years, say it will arrive in 2029 at the earliest. Worse still, its CEO admitted that the company wasn't even close to the start of production when it kicked the can down the road.



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