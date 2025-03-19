Mazda Slashes EV Budget And Places Bets On New Hybrid Designs

Mazda has introduced its new “Lean Asset Strategy,” aimed at enhancing the flexibility of its electrification plans, improving production efficiency, and cutting R&D costs through strategic partnerships. The Japanese automaker has also scaled back its planned investment in EVs, while unveiling the new SkyActiv-Z engine, which is set to debut by the end of 2027 in a hybrid configuration under the hood of the next-gen CX-5. The company has dubbed the period leading up to 2030 as the “dawn of electrification,” and to navigate this, Mazda is sticking with its “Multi-Solution” approach. This means that, depending on customer demand, the brand will continue to offer a mix of internal combustion engine (ICE), hybrid, and battery electric vehicle (BEV) models



