Mazda Still Wants A Rotary Sports Car, But Will It EVER Happen?

Mazda’s last rotary-powered sports car, the RX-8, went out of production almost 11 years ago, and since then, they have been going back and forth about launching a new one. The biggest step in this direction was taken in 2015, when they unveiled the stunning RX-Vision Concept, which was supposed to preview a production model.



But here we are, in 2023, with no rotary-powered sports car from the Japanese automaker on the horizon. Or is there one? In theory, Mazda has not forgotten about it, and they are still looking to bring it back, with modern styling, technology, and safety features, yet in practice, they’re not doing anything to make it happen.



