Mazda To Bring Back Rotary In EV Support Role

Mazda will announce a new strategic direction for the next decade in the coming weeks. Based on the plan discovered by Automotive News, the Japanese carmaker will follow baby steps to electrification and will finally bring the rotary engine back into the spotlight.



It wasn’t a good year for Japanese carmakers, which stubbornly avoided switching to electrification and continued the old ICE way. What they thought would be business as usual was, in fact, a tectonic shift in consumer preferences, and electric vehicle adoption caught them by surprise. We know about Toyota’s struggles, and it is now Mazda’s turn to post lackluster results.





