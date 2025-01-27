Mazda To Bring Rare 2026 Miata MX-5 35th Anniversary Edition To US Market

The 2026 Mazda Miata MX-5 35th anniversary will set wheels in America. The roadster is celebrating 35 years on the market with an exclusive edition. However, it won't be easy to find one.

The anniversary model showed up at the track after the checkered flag of the first MX-5 Cup race of the 2025 season waved, right before the 62nd running of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the world's largest motor racing events. Mazda announced its presence there back in December 2024 when it revealed that the vehicle would make it to the US.

So, it sounded like the best spot to bring the anniversary Miata, the representation of explosive pulls along winding roads, all in a lightweight roadster with the wind in your hair. Name something more entertaining. No, there isn't any.