Mazda To Challenge Luxury Laggards Acura And Infiniti With Upgraded CX90

Pricing for the 2024 Mazda CX-90 has been revealed, and as we expected, it is now the most expensive Mazda model on sale. But not by as much as you'd think. Mazda will offer the CX-90 in three powertrains, the 3.3 Turbo, 3.3 Turbo S, and CX-90 PHEV with 11 total packages.

Pricing for the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select starts at $39,595 (not including $1,375 for destination and handling), just $845 more than the similarly-sized (and less powerful) CX-9, which received a price bump this year. Honestly, we can't imagine the CX-9 will stick around in the lineup much longer.