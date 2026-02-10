Mazda To Challenge Tesla's Model 3 In The UK With New Mazda 6e

The replacement for the Mazda 6 will enter UK showrooms this summer as a sleek, rear-wheel-drive, electric fastback to rival the Tesla Model 3, priced from £38,995.

Named the Mazda 6e, it will be offered in the UK with two trim levels but just one powertrain, unlike in the Chinese and European markets.

British buyers will be able to spec the 6e only in the highest Takumi or Takumi Plus guises. They both draw electricity from a 78kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, which helps achieve a range of 348 miles in its most efficient form. Power is delivered by a 255bhp rear-mounted motor that will push the EV to 62mph in a steady 7.6sec.