Mazda To Convert MX-5 Miata To An EV By 2030

Last week, Mazda pledged electric vehicles would make up a quarter of its sales by 2030, by which point its entire lineup will be electrified. In case the implications weren't clear enough, Mazda executives spelled them out at a recent presentation, confirming the MX-5 will inevitably receive some form of electrification. This has now been confirmed to The Drive by its U.S. spokesperson. "Mazda is seeking to electrify the MX-5 Miata in an effort to have all models feature a form of electrification by 2030," a Mazda U.S. spokesperson told The Drive. "We will work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers."



Read Article